The Panthers are 5-8 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is ninth in the Horizon scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Patrick Baldwin Jr. averaging 1.3.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Kpedi is averaging 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mastodons. Jarred Godfrey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.
DeAndre Gholston is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.1 points. Josh Thomas is shooting 57.7% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.