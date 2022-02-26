The Panthers are 8-13 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is ninth in the Horizon shooting 31.4% from deep. Kyle Ross paces the Panthers shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won 81-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Kevin Johnson led the Flames with 28 points, and DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers with 27 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damaria Franklin is averaging 18.3 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Griffin is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UIC.
Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Gholston is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.
Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.