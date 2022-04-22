Milwaukee's Patrick Baldwin Jr. says he's entering NBA draft

Placeholder while article actions load

After being rated as one of the nation’s top 10 recruits in his class, Baldwin struggled with injuries throughout his freshman season. He played in just 11 of Milwaukee’s 32 games as the Panthers went 10-22.

“As a kid, I always dreamt of taking the court alongside my father,” Patrick Baldwin said in announcing his decision to enter the draft. “While this season didn’t end how we expected it to, I’m so happy that I got to play the game that I love under the man who has always been there for me and taught me so much.”