Mims, Fresno State start fast in 35-7 victory over Cal Poly

Mims sandwiched a pair of 1-yard TD runs around a 13-yard scoring run by Nikko Remigio to put the Bulldogs up 21-0 in the first quarter.

FRESNO, Calif. — Jordan Mims ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Fresno State used a fast start to cruise past FCS-member Cal Poly 35-7 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Jake Haener completed 35 of 41 passes for 370 yards and two second-half TDs for Fresno State. Mims finished with 76 yards on 15 carries. He added a 19-yard TD catch in the third quarter. Haener’s other scoring toss went to Raymond Pauwels and covered eight yards in the fourth period. Remigio had nine catches for 100 yards.