FRESNO, Calif. — Jordan Mims had three of Fresno State’s seven rushing touchdowns and Jaron Bryant returned two blocked field goals for scores to help the Bulldogs beat Idaho 79-13 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

It was Fresno State’s most points since scoring 94 against New Mexico in 1991.

The Vandals went three-and-out on their first two possessions and lost a fumble on the first play of its third as Fresno State took a 16-0 lead late in the first quarter. Colton Richardson’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Cotton made it 16-7 going into the second before the wheels fell off for Idaho. Mims scored on a 12-yard run, Bryant returned a blocked field goal 74 yards for a touchdown and Tank Kelly, who blocked the field goal, had a 39-yard pick-6 to five the Bulldogs a 37-6 lead with 2:58 left in the quarter. Cade Coffey’s 39-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Mykal Walker and Bryant took it 71 yards for a touchdown as the half expired.

Richardson and Mason Petrino combined to complete 14 of 44 passes for 205 yards with five interceptions.

