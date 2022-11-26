Mims runs for 3 TDs, Fresno St. beats Wyoming 30-0

FRESNO, Calif. — Jordan Mims scored touchdowns on runs of 4, 1 and 2 yards and Fresno State beat Wyoming 30-0 Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
Fresno State took the opening kickoff and went 66 yards — with the help of a personal foul and a pass interference penalty against the Cowboys — in five plays to take a 7-0 lead on Mims’ first touchdown with 12:59 to play in the first quarter. Mac Dalena partially blocked a punt that gave the Bulldogs possession at the Wyoming 41 and eight plays later Jake Haener hit Nikko Remigio for a 6-yard touchdown before Evan Williams blocked another punt that went out of the end zone for a safety to make it 16-0 early in the second quarter.
Malik Sherrod returned the ensuing free kick 50 yards and Mims 1-yard TD run made it 23-0 with 8:28 left in the first half.
Wyoming (7-5, 5-3), which finished with 191 total yards and just 12 first downs on 13 possessions, drove to the Fresno State 9 in the fourth quarter but Williams and Malachi Langley stopped Titus Sven for a loss of 1 on fourth-and-3 and the Cowboys never again got the ball back.
