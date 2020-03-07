The Dons, who led 39-26 at the break, led by double figures the entire second half. Jimbo Lull added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons while Jordan Ratinho added 12 points and Khalil Shabazz 10.
Eli Scott had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the eighth-seeded Lions (11-21). Keli Leaupepe added 12 points.
