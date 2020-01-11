Jamaree Bouyea, the Dons’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, had five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Jahbril Price-Noel led Pacific (14-5, 2-1) with a career-high 20 points off the bench and Jahlil Tripp scored 19 points and had seven rebounds and made five assists. Gary Chivichyan scored 10 points.

San Francisco (13-6, 2-2) takes on Loyola Marymount at home next Saturday. Pacific faces Portland on the road on Thursday.

