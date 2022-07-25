Minnesota adds freshman forward Betts after reclassification

MINNEAPOLIS — Freshman forward Kadyn Betts will join Minnesota for the upcoming basketball season, after he moved up his high school graduation.
Betts could help fill part of the void created on the wing by the season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this summer by forward Parker Fox. He is one of five incoming freshmen who will join three transfers on the roster for Minnesota this season.
