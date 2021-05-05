In 2019-20, Sutherlin averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while starting all 28 games he played in for the Wildcats. He led the America East conference with 12 double-doubles.
Sutherlin joins forward Jamison Battle (George Washington) and guard Luke Loewe (William & Mary) as transfers to the Gophers under new coach Ben Johnson. Only two players, Both Gach and Isaiah Ihnen, are expected to return from last season.
