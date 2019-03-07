Minnesota (19-11, 9-10) vs. No. 24 Maryland (21-9, 12-7)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Maryland presents a tough challenge for Minnesota. Minnesota has won four of its 10 games against ranked teams this season. Maryland has dropped to No. 24 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Penn State and Michigan last week.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 35 percent of all Terrapins points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Amir Coffey has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and nine assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Gophers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Terps. Maryland has 27 assists on 71 field goals (38 percent) across its previous three games while Minnesota has assists on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Golden Gophers have averaged 24.4 free throws per game.

