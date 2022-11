Minnesota finished 13-17 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 5.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 8.7 turnovers per game last season.

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Umoja Gibson scored 24 points in DePaul’s 86-74 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

DePaul finished 15-16 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Blue Demons allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.