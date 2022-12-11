Minnesota hosts Smith and No. 23 Mississippi State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -8; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Mississippi State visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Tolu Smith scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 82-52 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Gophers have gone 3-2 at home. Minnesota is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Mississippi State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Golden Gophers. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 11.6 points for Minnesota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article