Minnesota hosts Smith and No. 23 Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten)
The Golden Gophers have gone 3-2 at home. Minnesota is 2-0 in one-possession games.
The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Mississippi State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Golden Gophers. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 11.6 points for Minnesota.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.