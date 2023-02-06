Minnesota-Illinois postponed for COVID-19 in Gophers program

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s game at Illinois that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program.
The game will be rescheduled by the Big Ten, with input from both schools.
Minnesota is next scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday. Illinois (16-7, 7-5) will host No. 24 Rutgers on Saturday.
___
