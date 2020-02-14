AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Carr has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 12-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Iowa is a perfect 15-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Hawkeyes are 2-8 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is rated first among Big Ten teams with an average of 79 points per game.

