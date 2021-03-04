FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carr has directly created 50 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 66.
COLD SPELL: Rutgers has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 74 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Golden Gophers have averaged 22.7 free throws per game this season, but that figure has dropped to 20 over their six-game losing streak.
___
___
