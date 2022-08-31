Minnesota opens vs. Kill, New Mexico State as heavy favorite

Minnesota brings back four sixth-year standouts on offense in quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mo Ibrahim, wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell and center John Michael Schmitz. They have nicknamed themselves the “ Encore Four “ in their quest to win the Big Ten West Division after a 9-4 finish in 2021. Ibrahim tore his Achilles in the opener against Ohio State last year. New Mexico State’s new coach is none other than Jerry Kill, who stepped down midway through his fifth season with the Gophers in 2015 for health problems related to his epilepsy. Kill has been critical of Minnesota since he left, upset by the firing of his successor Tracy Claeys and the assessment of the program by current coach P.J. Fleck upon arrival in 2017. The Aggies, who are in their fifth straight season as a football independent, will join Conference USA next year.