On the women’s side, sixth-ranked Indiana postponed two games this week — Wednesday against Michigan State and Sunday against No. 25 Iowa — because of COVID-19 protocols within the program. The Hoosiers have had four games postponed or canceled over the last month. Their next scheduled game is Jan. 27 against Illinois.
In the nearly three months since the Division I college basketball season began, more than 840 games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 – including more than 440 women’s games and more than 400 men’s games.
Also Tuesday on the COVID-19 front:
— Washington State postponed the men’s game at Oregon on Thursday.
— Wichita State postponed men’s games Wednesday at Temple and Sunday at SMU.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25