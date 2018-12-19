MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has assembled a 2019 recruiting class that’s 33rd in the FBS and eighth in the Big Ten, according to composite rankings by 247Sports .

The NCAA’s early signing period opened Wednesday, with 23 commitments to the Gophers. Last year, 247Sports had Minnesota 38th in the nation and seventh in the conference.

Rashad Cheney is the four-star highlight of a class of six defensive linemen. He had 45 tackles for loss in 15 games for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia.

Four players from Minnesota will join the program: Eden Prairie quarterback Cole Kramer, Perham defensive lineman Logan Richter, Cretin-Derham Hall wide receiver Peter Udoibok, and Owatonna running back Jason Williamson, the Associated Press Player of the Year. Udoibok and offensive lineman Tyler Cooper (St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin) are walk-ons.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.