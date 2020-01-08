He was the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award winner and one of five finalists for the Nagurski Award, given annually to the best defensive player in the nation. Winfield also had three sacks and two forced fumbles. He spent four years with the Gophers, taking medical redshirts in 2017 (hamstring) and 2018 (foot) because of injuries that limited him to four games in each season.
He is the son of Antoine Winfield, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who played nine of his 14 years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.
___
