West Virginia: Defensive lineman Dante Stills, a first-team all-Big 12 selection, has six sacks and 13 tackles for loss — both team highs.
LAST TIME
This will be the first matchup between the teams.
BOWL HISTORY
Minnesota: Fourth appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, third bowl appearance in five seasons under coach P.J. Fleck.
West Virginia: First appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 39th bowl appearance in school history.
