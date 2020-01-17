Minnesota plays at North Carolina in 2023 and hosts Eastern Michigan and Louisiana-Lafayette. North Carolina was already slated to visit the Gophers in 2024, as was Bowling Green in 2025. Minnesota’s road half of the two-game series with BYU will take place in 2025.
The Gophers also previously announced a game against Mississippi State for 2026, with a rematch on the road in 2027.
