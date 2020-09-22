Minnesota is scheduled to open against Michigan on Oct. 24. Bateman had 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games for the Gophers last year, leading the conference with an average of 20.3 yards per reception.
Two of Ohio State’s best players, cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Wyatt Davis, initially announced they were opting out. They reversed course last week after the Big Ten announced it would play with a new set of COVID-19 protocols
