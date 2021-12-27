The game will be played at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. ... West Virginia opened the season 2-4, but became bowl eligible by winning four of its final six games. ... Minnesota is 0-3 all-time in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, previously named the Insight Bowl before changing sponsors. ... The Mountaineers are 11th nationally in red-zone defense, holding teams to a 73.3% conversion rate. ... Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan is 26-12 as a starter, breaking the school record for wins of 24 set by Mitch Leidner. ... West Virginia senior LB Josh Chandler-Semedo is 30th nationally with 8.7 tackles per game. ... Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell led the team with 35 receptions and 490 yards receiving despite missing the first two games of the season.