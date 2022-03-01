The Golden Gophers are 4-14 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 6-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Terrapins and Golden Gophers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Ayala is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.4 points. Russell is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Maryland.
Jamison Battle is averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.