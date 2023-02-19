Minnesota visits Mayer and Illinois

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten)
The Golden Gophers have gone 1-13 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Fighting Illini. Mayer is averaging 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Illinois.
Dawson Garcia is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.