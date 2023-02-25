Minnesota visits Nebraska after Walker's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -9; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Derrick Walker scored 23 points in Nebraska’s 70-66 overtime win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cornhuskers have gone 10-3 in home games. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Griesel averaging 5.3.

The Golden Gophers are 1-15 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 4-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 0-10, averaging 57.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article