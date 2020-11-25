Bateman had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games last season, helping Minnesota go 11-2 and finish 10th in the final Associated Press poll. Bateman had 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games for the Gophers (2-3) this year. Chris Autman-Bell is next on the team with 14 receptions for 315 yards and one score.
The Gophers called off their game against the Badgers after nine players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in a five-day span. Minnesota announced Wednesday that three additional players and seven more staff members have tested positive.
