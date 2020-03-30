“I am looking forward to receiving valuable information, going through whatever process this unique draft year does include, and ultimately making the best decision for myself and my family,” Carr said.
Carr has played just one season for the Gophers, after having to sit out in 2018-19 following his transfer from Pittsburgh. Oturu and Carr combined to account for half of the team’s scoring in 2019-20. Carr averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 36.8 minutes for the Gophers.
