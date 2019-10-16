The 6-foot-9 junior redshirted the 2017-18 season after a knee injury that summer. He had a setback a year ago that required a second operation and kept him out of the first 12 games of the 2018-19 season. After returning to action in January, Curry hurt his foot and was limited to 15 games.
In 49 career games, the native of Memphis, Tennessee, who attended high school in Little Rock, Arkansas, has averaged 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 19.6 minutes.
