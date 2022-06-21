Minnesota's Parker Fox suffers another offseason knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota forward Parker Fox has suffered another serious knee injury, putting the status of a potential starter in question for the upcoming season.
Fox transferred from Northern State University in South Dakota, where he was an NCAA Division II All-American in his third and final season there. He’s a native of Mahtomedi, Minnesota.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25