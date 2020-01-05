Minnett hit 8 of his 15 shots, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and all nine of his free throws for the Jaguars (5-12, 1-3 Horizon League). Burk sank 10 of 21 shots, 4 of 9 from distance, and added six rebounds and two steals. Elyjah Goss pitched in with 13 points and 17 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Grant Weatherford hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.