PJ Pipes came off the bench to score 18 on 6-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc with eight rebounds for the Phoenix (7-10, 2-2), who trailed 53-38 at halftime and never made a run at IUPUI after intermission. Manny Patterson had 12 points and six boards. Reserve Josh McNair added 12 points, while Amari Davis scored 10.
IUPUI shot 48% from the floor, including 50% from distance (14 of 28). Green Bay shot 39% overall and 37% from distance (10 of 27).
