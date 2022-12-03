Minor and Merrimack host Vermont

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vermont Catamounts (3-7) at Merrimack Warriors (1-8) North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Vermont Catamounts after Jordan Minor scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 68-54 loss to the Boston University Terriers. The Warriors are 1-1 on their home court. Merrimack has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts have gone 0-4 away from home. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Mykel Derring is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Merrimack.

Dylan Penn is averaging 11.9 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.7 points for Vermont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

