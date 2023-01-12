Minor and SIU-Edwardsville host Eastern Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-5, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-11, 2-2 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -7; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Damarco Minor scored 27 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 69-62 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 4-4 at home. Eastern Illinois is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 3-1 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Advertisement

Minor is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article