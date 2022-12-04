Minor leads Merrimack against Vermont after 21-point performance

Vermont Catamounts (3-7) at Merrimack Warriors (1-8)
The Catamounts are 0-4 in road games. Vermont is seventh in the America East with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 1.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Merrimack.
Aaron Deloney averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn is averaging 11.9 points for Vermont.
