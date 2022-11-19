Minor leads SIU-Edwardsville against VMI after 22-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) vs. VMI Keydets (1-3)
Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -1.5; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the VMI Keydets after Damarco Minor scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 79-78 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
VMI went 16-16 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Keydets averaged 79.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.
SIU-Edwardsville went 5-13 in OVC play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 7.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.
