Minor leads SIU-Edwardsville against VMI after 22-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the VMI Keydets after Damarco Minor scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 79-78 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

VMI went 16-16 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Keydets averaged 79.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.