Jahlil Jenkins had 19 points for the Knights (2-8, 1-3). Brandon Rush added 16 points and Callum Baker had 10 points.
The Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. Merrimack defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 62-51 on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.