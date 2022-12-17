Mintz leads Syracuse against Cornell after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (7-2) at Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -9.5; over/under is 154 BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Cornell Big Red after Judah Mintz scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 86-71 win against the Monmouth Hawks.

The Orange are 5-2 on their home court. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Jesse Edwards paces the Orange with 11.2 boards.

The Big Red are 3-2 on the road. Cornell has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 65.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Keller Boothby is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.8 points. Greg Dolan is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for Cornell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article