Mintz leads Syracuse against No. 7 Virginia after 21-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games. Syracuse has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 8-2 in conference games. Virginia is ninth in the ACC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Armaan Franklin averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Edwards is averaging 13.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Franklin is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 13.1 points. Kihei Clark is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

