Chris Mullins scored 13 points to lead the Owls (8-5). Payton Moore and Trey Murphy III each scored 11 points. The Bearkats shot 51% (30-for-59) and owned the boards 40-34.
Sam Houston State visits McNeese State to open Southland Conference play on Thursday. Rice plays Marshall on the road on Thursday in a Conference USA opener.
