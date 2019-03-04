Mississippi State (21-8, 9-7) vs. No. 5 Tennessee (26-3, 14-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee presents a tough challenge for Miss. St.. Mississippi State has won one of its four games against ranked teams this season. Tennessee has moved up to No. 5 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Mississippi and Kentucky last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tennessee’s Grant Williams has averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while Admiral Schofield has put up 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Quinndary Weatherspoon has averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Lamar Peters has put up 11.3 points and 5.3 assists.

QUALITY QUINNDARY: Q. Weatherspoon has connected on 41.7 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Mississippi State is 15-0 when it limits opponents to 68 or fewer points, and 6-8 when opposing teams exceed 68 points. Tennessee is 23-0 when holding opponents to 81 points or fewer, and 3-3 whenever teams score more than 81 on the Volunteers.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee is ranked first among SEC teams with an average of 82.8 points per game.

