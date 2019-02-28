Mississippi State (21-7, 9-6) vs. Auburn (19-9, 8-7)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Auburn. Mississippi State’s last SEC loss came against the Kentucky Wildcats 71-67 on Feb. 9. Auburn is coming off a 78-75 win on the road over Georgia on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Auburn’s Jared Harper has averaged 15.3 points and 5.9 assists while Bryce Brown has put up 15.7 points. For the Bulldogs, Quinndary Weatherspoon has averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Lamar Peters has put up 11.6 points and 5.4 assists.

QUALITY QUINNDARY: Q. Weatherspoon has connected on 42.2 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi State has won its last three road games, scoring 75.3 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Auburn has an assist on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Mississippi State has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: Auburn has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.5 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

