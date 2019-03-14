No. 11 seed Texas A&M (14-17, 7-12) vs. No. 6 seed Mississippi State (22-9, 10-8)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Second Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Mississippi State are prepared to square off in the second round of the SEC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on March 9, when the Bulldogs outshot Texas A&M 52.4 percent to 46.7 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to an 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell, Christian Mekowulu and Josh Nebo have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

SOLID SAVION: Savion Flagg has connected on 34.1 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Texas A&M is 10-0 when it limits opponents to 64 or fewer points, and 4-17 when opposing teams exceed 64 points. Mississippi State is 15-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 7-9 whenever teams score more than 68 on the Bulldogs.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 15-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 7-9 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Aggies are 10-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 4-17 when opponents exceed 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among SEC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.