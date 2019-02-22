South Carolina (14-12, 9-4) vs. Mississippi State (19-7, 7-6)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina goes for the season sweep over Mississippi State after winning the previous matchup in Columbia. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Gamecocks shot 40.7 percent from the field en route to a five-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Quinndary Weatherspoon is putting up 18.6 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Lamar Peters has complemented Weatherspoon and is putting up 12 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Gamecocks are led by Chris Silva, who is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Weatherspoon has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Mississippi State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and nine assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has 35 assists on 80 field goals (43.8 percent) over its past three outings while South Carolina has assists on 51 of 80 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: South Carolina has scored 78.7 points and allowed 75.3 points over its last three games. Mississippi State has averaged 75.3 points while allowing 65.3 over its last three.

