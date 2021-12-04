“We are committed to winning championships at Ole Miss, and Coach Kiffin is the person to lead us to those heights,” Carter said.
The Rebels have led the Southeastern Conference in total offense in each of Kiffin’s first two seasons, and quarterback Matt Corral emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate this year.
The school had announced a new deal with Kiffin in January hours before the Outback Bowl, the Rebels’ first bowl appearance in five seasons.
