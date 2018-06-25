STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has hired Indiana’s Chris Lemonis to be its next baseball coach.

Lemonis, 48, has led the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament in three of the past four years. He was also an assistant at Louisville when the school made three trips to the College World Series.

The school announced Monday that Lemonis will replace interim coach Gary Henderson, who led the Bulldogs on a surprise run to the College World Series. He’ll be introduced on campus Tuesday.

Henderson was named the interim coach after Andy Cannizaro resigned in February for off-the-field conduct.

Lemonis said in a statement that it’s “an incredible honor to be the head coach at Mississippi State. The tradition, fan base and facility in Starkville are second to none in college baseball.”

