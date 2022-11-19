Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Starkville, Miss. — Will Rogers threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns as Mississippi State rolled over East Tennessee State, 56-7 on Saturday afternoon. Rogers is now No. 9 in Southeastern Conference history with 10,189 yards, moving past Ole Miss’ Eli Manning heading into the Bulldogs’ Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Rebels in Oxford.

It was also a milestone moment for Emmanuel Forbes, who snared a carom off East Tennessee State receiver Cameron Lewis and returned it 79 yards for a second quarter touchdown — his sixth career pick-six to set both an SEC and FBS record. The junior tied the Mississippi State record for most interceptions in a season with six and his 14 interceptions are now two away from tying the career record.

Forbes and the defense didn’t give up a point to the Buccaneers’ offense. ETSU (3-8) had just 154 yards with 43 of those coming through the air. It was 2 of 13 on 3rd downs and turned the ball over three times. Quarterback Tyler Riddell was 5 of 11 for 47 yards and two interceptions.

The Bulldogs (7-4) had 418 yards and 342 of those were through the air. Rogers went 30 of 37 for 301 yards and five touchdowns. Justin Robinson had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown and Tulu Griffin had four catches for 53 yards and two scores. Jo’Quavious Marks had five carries for 58 yards and a touchdown run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State has its mind no doubt set on the Rebels of Ole Miss next week in what has turned into a must-win. Still, the Bulldogs came out and took care of business like they should.

ETSU was just outmanned in this game.

UP NEXT

ETSU’s season has come to an end.

Mississippi State will travel to Ole Miss for the annual Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.

