Mississippi State beats Akron 73-54 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Tolu Smith had 26 points and eight rebounds , D.J. Jeffries added 15 points and Mississippi State beat Akron 73-54 on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

Smith was 11 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 at the stripe, nearly missing his career high of 27 points. Shakeel Moore had six points, six rebounds and four steals for Mississippi State (2-0), which was participating in the Barstool Invitational.