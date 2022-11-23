Mississippi State Bulldogs play the Utah Utes

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Utes (4-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs face the Utah Utes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida. The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Mississippi State is 4-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Utes have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Utah is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is scoring 15.6 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37.0% for Mississippi State.

Branden Carlson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.6 points for Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article