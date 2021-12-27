These programs last met in 1970 with Mississippi State beating Texas Tech 20-16 in Jackson, Mississippi. ... This is the 25th bowl all-time and 12th straight for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are one of eight programs nationally and fourth from SEC to make a bowl each of the last 12 years along with Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. They beat Tulsa last year in the Armed Forces Bowl. ... Mississppi State coach Mike Leach has been to 18 bowls in 20 seasons, including seven straight, as a head coach and is 9-8 all-time. Leach won a school-record 84 games when coaching Texas Tech between 2000 and 2009. He took the Red Raiders to a bowl each season. ... Mississippi State ranks third in the SEC and 10th nationally allowing only 101.2 yards rushing. ... Texas Tech is playing in its 39th bowl and is 14-23-1 all-time. ... The Red Raiders have won nine of their last 13 bowl games but lost their last two, including the 2017 Birmingham Bowl. ... This is their first berth at the Liberty Bowl. ... Sonny Cumbie will wrap up his stint as Texas Tech’s interim coach in this game and will move to his new job as Louisiana Tech’s head coach. Cumbie is 1-3 since replacing Matt Wells. ... Joey McGuire was hired Nov. 8 as Texas Tech’s next coach. ... Texas Tech LB Colin Schooler needs two solo tackles to move into the top five in NCAA FBS history. He has 307 solo tackles in his career.